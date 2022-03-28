Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD
Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Kucine is extremely knowledgeable and incredibly compassionate. She explained things in a very understandable manner. She answered all our questions and made sure that we understood the next steps in our child’s care. As a parent, Dr Kucine was much more than I ever expected. I am relieved that she is our child’s physician. And as a physician myself, I can assure you that there aren’t many others around like her.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
