Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kucine works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
    525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Blood Transfusions Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2022
    Dr Kucine is extremely knowledgeable and incredibly compassionate. She explained things in a very understandable manner. She answered all our questions and made sure that we understood the next steps in our child’s care. As a parent, Dr Kucine was much more than I ever expected. I am relieved that she is our child’s physician. And as a physician myself, I can assure you that there aren’t many others around like her.
    AYK — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215194568
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Kucine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kucine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kucine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kucine works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kucine’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

