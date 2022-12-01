See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Nicole King, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicole King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. King works at New Life Associates in Danville, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New Life Associates PC
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Life Associates Brownsburg
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1184945198
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
  • Hendricks Regional Health

Dr. Nicole King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. King has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

