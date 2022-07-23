Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO
Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Seattle Arthritis Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond grateful to have found Dr. Kieffer. She has spent a long time with me in every visit--very patient listener--and always asks me if I have any more questions or concerns before leaving the room. The administrative staff has always been very friendly and helpful as well. I've had my MyChart messages responded to almost immediately every time (her MA is great, too), and while I'm not happy to be on the health journey I'm on, I am extremely happy to have a found a good doctor and care team.
About Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689854853
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- Rheumatology
Dr. Kieffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kieffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kieffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kieffer has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kieffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.