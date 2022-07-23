See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO

Rheumatology
2.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Kieffer works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Arthritis Clinic
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • 1689854853
Education & Certifications

  • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
  • Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Kieffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kieffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kieffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kieffer works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kieffer’s profile.

Dr. Kieffer has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kieffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieffer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

