Dr. Nicole Kershner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kershner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Kershner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Kershner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Kershner works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
-
2
Centers For Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 669-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kershner?
Yes, I recommend Dr. Nicole Kershner. She is a beautiful person.
About Dr. Nicole Kershner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366615056
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kershner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kershner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kershner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kershner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kershner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kershner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kershner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kershner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.