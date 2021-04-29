Overview

Dr. Nicole Kehoe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Kehoe works at Primary Medical Group in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.