See All Dermatologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kageyama works at North Pacific Dermatology, PS in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD
Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Elie Levy, MD
Dr. Elie Levy, MD
6 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD
Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD
6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Pacific Dermatology, PS
    1412 SW 43rd St Ste 205, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 264-0660
  2. 2
    North Pacific Dermatology Ps
    3721 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 264-0660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kageyama?

    Aug 25, 2021
    I have been going to Nicole for at least 5 years. I really like her. She is a no nonsense doctor which I appreciate. Did realize if you do not ask follow up questions to what she suggest or diagnoses what she sees and treatment then she does say bye. So ask and she will continue to answer. But this is the same with most doctors. I will continue to see her.
    — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kageyama to family and friends

    Dr. Kageyama's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kageyama

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD.

    About Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407858665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr. Clay Cockerell, University Of Texas Southwestern
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kageyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kageyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kageyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kageyama works at North Pacific Dermatology, PS in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kageyama’s profile.

    Dr. Kageyama has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kageyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kageyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kageyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kageyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kageyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.