Dr. Nicole Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nicole Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kent, WA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Washington Medicine Neighborhood Clinics Kent Des Moines
    23213 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Puncture Aspiration
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Nicole Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992961254
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Kent, WA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

