Overview

Dr. Nicole Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Texas Health Adult Care in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.