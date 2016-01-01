Dr. Nicole Ilonzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilonzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Ilonzo, MD
Dr. Nicole Ilonzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1528486503
Dr. Ilonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilonzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilonzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.