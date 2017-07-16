Dr. Nicole Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Huffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Huffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Huffman works at
Locations
Dermatology Partners of the North Shore400 Skokie Blvd Ste 475, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We highly recommend Dr. Huffman. She is knowledgeable and personable. Dr. Huffman took her time during my examination and clearly answered my questions and addressed my concerns.
About Dr. Nicole Huffman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.