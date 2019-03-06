Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hraniotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Hraniotis works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office788 Shrewsbury Ave # 2206, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 383-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hraniotis?
I have a daughter who is very ill, and I am so thankful to have a caring and compassionate psychiatrist treating her. She takes the time to really listen, and educate all involved. She also considers her overall health and has worked with her other Doctors. She is a great psychiatrist, who is truly caring!
About Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD
- Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265751531
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education B.S./M.D. 7-Year Program
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hraniotis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hraniotis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hraniotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hraniotis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hraniotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hraniotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hraniotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hraniotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.