Dr. Nicole Higa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Higa works at Straub Medical Center in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.