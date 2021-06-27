Dr. Nicole Heidemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Heidemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Heidemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Centennial Women's Group - Nashville330 23rd Ave N Ste 250, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2470
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Heidemann. First of all, she TRULY cares about her patients. All of my concerns were always addressed. She took as much time with me as I needed. She never rushed any appointment with me. I always felt heard. There were times where I definitely had to wait for her or had rescheduled appointments but that happens because she cares about every single patient. She is worth the wait. So I’m telling you, WAIT it out. I cannot say enough good things. My first pregnancy in Nevada was a terrifying c section and Dr. Heidemann was in full support of my trying for a VBAC.. it was the most beautiful vaginal delivery and she made it so comfortable and easy. It was just a beautiful experience. Both baby and I did so well and recovered so well and she even checked on me in the hospital. I’m telling you.. Dr. Heidemann is the best. Choose her if you have the chance.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922155803
- Chattanooga Women's Surgery Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Heidemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidemann has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidemann.
