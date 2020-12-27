Dr. Haslett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Haslett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Haslett, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Haslett works at
Locations
Whcgpa Womens Health Care Associates of Bucks County1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 125, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 607-5950
Athena OB/GYN830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6611
- 3 725 Skippack Pike Ste 220, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (484) 227-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haslett is an amazing obgyn. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Nicole Haslett, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326435645
Dr. Haslett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haslett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haslett works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haslett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haslett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haslett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haslett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.