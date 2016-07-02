Dr. Nicole Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Hartford Healthcare Headache Center280 Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have IIH and see Linda Gray at Duke. Dr. Gill was Dr. Grays choice for maintenance/treatment for me. Carolina Headache Institute - Durham, NC was key in getting my condition diagnosed. I feel as if Dr. Gill listens and has great insight.
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
