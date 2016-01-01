Overview

Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Gesik works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.