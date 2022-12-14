See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesterfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Nicole Faulkner, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Nicole Faulkner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. 

Dr. Faulkner works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield in Chesterfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield
    30795 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 421-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicole Faulkner, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1992166656
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Faulkner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield in Chesterfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Faulkner’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

