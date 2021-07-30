Dr. Nicole Fanarjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanarjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Fanarjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Fanarjian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fanarjian works at
Locations
-
1
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Inc736 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (919) 843-9412
-
2
Planned Parenthood Assoc of Sw Fla Inc8068 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 980-3555
-
3
Planned Parenthood of Sw & Central Fl236 E Bearss Ave Unit 2, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 443-9694
-
4
William T Branch MD2919 W Swann Ave Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 569-0740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanarjian?
Dr. Fanarjian has been wonderful! She takes the time to listen to my concerns and gives me options. She is very knowledgeable and I feel confident in her care!
About Dr. Nicole Fanarjian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588674576
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanarjian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanarjian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanarjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanarjian works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanarjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanarjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanarjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanarjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.