Dr. Nicole Everman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Everman, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Everman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Everman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 296-1922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-8807Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Neurology227 Falcon Dr, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 497-5805MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Everman?
Great bedside manner. Very straight forward. She obviously takes her job and patients serious. I just love her.
About Dr. Nicole Everman, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801059464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everman works at
Dr. Everman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Everman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Everman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.