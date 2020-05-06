See All Neurologists in Winchester, KY
Dr. Nicole Everman, MD

Neurology
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicole Everman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Everman works at Practice in Winchester, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology
    1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 296-1922
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology
    3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-8807
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Neurology
    227 Falcon Dr, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 497-5805
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nicole Everman, MD

  • Neurology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1801059464
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
