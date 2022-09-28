See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwood Village, CO
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Einhorn works at Injury Solutions in Greenwood Village, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver - Tech Center
    7350 E Progress Pl Ste 201, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 282-4707
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Jeffrey D. Petersohn, M.D.
    333 W Hampden Ave Ste 520, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 505-3357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2022
    In 2009, she did an elbow reconstruction with a tendon graft for me. I’d be willing to follow her to Colorado from Chicago…she’s THAT GOOD!
    Annette Mierniczak — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD
    About Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346259231
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

