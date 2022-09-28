Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Einhorn works at
Locations
-
1
Denver - Tech Center7350 E Progress Pl Ste 201, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 282-4707Thursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jeffrey D. Petersohn, M.D.333 W Hampden Ave Ste 520, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (720) 505-3357
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Einhorn?
In 2009, she did an elbow reconstruction with a tendon graft for me. I’d be willing to follow her to Colorado from Chicago…she’s THAT GOOD!
About Dr. Nicole Einhorn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346259231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einhorn works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.