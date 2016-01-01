Overview

Dr. Nicole Dickens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary.



Dr. Dickens works at Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Bunkie, LA and Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Marijuana Addiction and Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.