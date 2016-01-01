Dr. Nicole Dickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Dickens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Dickens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary.
Dr. Dickens works at
Locations
1
Snyder Psychiatric Services, LLC114 Representative Row Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 412-6555Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Beacon Behavioral Hospital323 Evergreen St, Bunkie, LA 71322 Directions (318) 346-3143
3
Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery217 Brevard Ct Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 545-2451
4
Longleaf Hospital44 VERSAILLES BLVD, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Mary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicole Dickens, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376522516
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dickens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickens has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Marijuana Addiction and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.