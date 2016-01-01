Dr. Delarato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Delarato works at
Locations
St. Christophers Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-8120Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
Eye Care & Surgery Center592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 789-8999Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delarato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delarato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delarato works at
Dr. Delarato speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Delarato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delarato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delarato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delarato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.