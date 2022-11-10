Dr. Decamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Decamp, MD
Dr. Nicole Decamp, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Gary P Dickinson MD6201 N Santa Fe Ave Ste 2015, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 848-2800
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Decamp is wonderful! She is compassionate and doesn't rush you. Her office staff is great.
About Dr. Nicole Decamp, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Dr. Decamp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decamp has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Decamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.