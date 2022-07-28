Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM
Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Associated Foot & Ankle Care7620 Margate Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (561) 589-6616Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Associated Foot & Ankle Care21679 STATE ROAD 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 794-4155Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dabul is carrying, patient and full of knowledge. I fractured both ankles, she took her time with me, gave me information about in something else that I didn't know, went to my primary to look into and Mr. Dabul was right! She is personable and really care about her patients! My hubby also see her now and I tell you what i'll never go to another podiatrist again. She help me informed me about something that saved me! She is awesome and a hidden GEM! The only thing I will say is the staff at the Boca office could use some customer service training. Several times (different days) I have called the main number and the person(s) who answered the phones were rude and hung up on me for no reason (before I could speak and/or for asking to place an appointment). I love the staff in Margate, never had a problem with them in-person or on the phone! Like I said my family is sticking with Dr. Dabul to the very end, so although the customer service at the Boca office can truly be better, it is not enough to make us leave.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518383686
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
