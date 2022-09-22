See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bartlesville, OK
Dr. Nicole Cupp, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Cupp, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Dr. Cupp works at Advanced Podiatry/Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Podiatry of Bartlesville
    226 Se Debell Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 876-0476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Jane Phillips

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
White Superficial Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I originally went in for what is called ballet foot, a neuroma. She identified it immediately, gave a conservative plan with a stair step approach based on progress of pain. Went in today to talk surgery and she was very clear and again explained every little detail. Very open and kind as well.
    K Scott — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Cupp, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619298346
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Pittsburg State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Cupp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cupp works at Advanced Podiatry/Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. View the full address on Dr. Cupp’s profile.

    Dr. Cupp has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

