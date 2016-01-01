Overview

Dr. Nicole Cotter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with The Memorial Hospital at Craig and Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cotter works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Steamboat Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.