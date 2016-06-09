Dr. Nicole Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Conrad, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Conrad works at
Locations
ClearlyDerm2320 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-3376
Dr. Andrew Styperek7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 38, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (954) 500-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My entire experience at clearly Derm in Fort Lauderdale was exceptional. I was able to fill forms out online prior to my appointment and as soon as I arrived I was taken back to an exam room within a few minutes. I originally went in for a specific concern and was offered a full skin examination since I had never had one before. She had a great bedside manner and put me at ease while she examined me. I will definitely be following up in her office again.
About Dr. Nicole Conrad, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679565881
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.