Dr. Nicole Choy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Choy, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Springs office2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 235, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 571-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choy?
great care, personality plus, friendly, and makes the appointment, and the procedure is comfortable, even though, it is cancer!!! Thank you, Dr., Choy, for making our lives new, again!!
About Dr. Nicole Choy, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760611719
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery
