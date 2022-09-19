Overview

Dr. Nicole Chiappetta, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Chiappetta works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.