Dr. Nicole Chiappetta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Chiappetta, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Chiappetta works at
Locations
Coordinated Health2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Went as a second opinon. She knew her stuff, not rushed, listened!
About Dr. Nicole Chiappetta, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Hospital SUNY
- Mercy Hospital Scranton Temple Program
- Mercy Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
