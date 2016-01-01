See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Internal Medicine
17 years of experience
Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Charkoudian works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia
Anemia

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649333121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charkoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charkoudian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charkoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charkoudian works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Charkoudian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Charkoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charkoudian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charkoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charkoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

