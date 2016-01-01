Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charkoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD
Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Charkoudian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charkoudian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charkoudian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charkoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charkoudian works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Charkoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charkoudian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charkoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charkoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.