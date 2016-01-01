Overview

Dr. Nicole Charkoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Charkoudian works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.