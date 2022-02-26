Dr. Nicole Chainakul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chainakul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Chainakul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Chainakul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.
Dr. Chainakul works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 200, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chainakul was attentive and caring during my visit. I appreciated the time she spent listening to and addressing my concerns.
About Dr. Nicole Chainakul, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558303909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chainakul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chainakul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chainakul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chainakul works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chainakul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chainakul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chainakul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chainakul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.