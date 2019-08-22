Dr. Nicole Cataldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Cataldi, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicole Cataldi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Cataldi works at
Locations
Crown Point Obstetrics & Gynecology PC800 W Burrell Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-9913
Cbc LLC5355 Commerce Blvd, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 756-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cataldi?
I’m 47 with 3 grown children and she is the best, most thorough Gyno Dr I’ve met regarding a first time patient and female wellness check. Five+ stars.
About Dr. Nicole Cataldi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013168343
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cataldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cataldi has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.