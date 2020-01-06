See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.

Dr. Castellese works at Institute for Beauty, Wellness & Regenerative Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Beauty, Wellness & Regenerative Medicine
    1908 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 939-8339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Implant Malposition
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Implant Malposition
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Spider Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jan 06, 2020
She is very caring and is with you every step of the way. She will call and give you her cell number if you have any questions or concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Nicole! She is the absolute BEST!!!
Connie Mattix — Jan 06, 2020
About Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD

General Surgery
  • General Surgery
Specialties
21 years of experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1831375500
  • 1831375500
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Tulsa Surgical Arts
Fellowship
Residency
  • Cabrini Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Castellese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castellese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Castellese works at Institute for Beauty, Wellness & Regenerative Medicine in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Castellese’s profile.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

