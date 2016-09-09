Overview

Dr. Nicole Cain, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cain works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.