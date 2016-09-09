Dr. Nicole Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Cain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Cain, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Detail oriented, focused, knowledgeable. Kind.
About Dr. Nicole Cain, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215072855
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Marshall U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
