Dr. Nicole Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas
Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie & Arlington2715 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 206-2940
Desoto534 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (469) 488-5000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Brown is friendly and takes her time. As a first-time mom, she is very informative about what to do to care for my little one. I also like the nurse line. I am full of questions and they ease my panics. I would (and have) referred her to others.
- University of Texas
- University Of Texas Health Sciece Center At Houston
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
