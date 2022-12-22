Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brouyette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Brouyette works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8063MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K12, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K12, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 210B, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brouyette?
I ruptured my extensor hallucis longus in August 2022 while using a piece of machinery. Dr Brouyette was able to get me in to her office the same day I called since I needed to find a surgeon ASAP. She operated on my foot that same week to make the necessary repair. She answered all my questions at every appointment, made sure I understood my path to recovery and made it obvious that she cared. Her staff was extremely kind and my visits throughout the process were efficient and thorough. It has been 4 months since the injury and I am able to walk, run and enjoy the things I wasn't sure I would be able to enjoy again. I highly recommend Dr B.
About Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1386907186
Education & Certifications
- Ascension St John Hospital
- KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brouyette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brouyette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brouyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brouyette works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brouyette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brouyette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brouyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brouyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.