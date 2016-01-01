See All Dermatologists in Newark, DE
Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Nicole Bright, DO is a dermatologist in Newark, DE. Dr. Bright completed a residency at PCOM. She currently practices at ADVANCED EARS NOSE & THROAT LL and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bright is board certified in MOHS Micrographic Surgery.

  1. 1
    Advanced Ears Nose & Throat Ll
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 230-3376
  2. 2
    Middletown Internal Medicine Associates
    212 Carter Dr Ste A, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 449-2400
  3. 3
    Southern Delaware Pain Management
    95 Wolf Creek Blvd Ste 1, Dover, DE 19901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 734-3376
  4. 4
    Vause Dermatology Cosmetic Sgy
    545 Beckett Rd Ste 101, Swedesboro, NJ 08085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 241-3311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • HealthPartners
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • Tricare
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Nicole Bright, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1578722856
Education & Certifications

  • PCOM
  • Pcom Aria Health/ Jefferson Health System
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
  • Penn State University
  • MOHS Micrographic Surgery
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
