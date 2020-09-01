Dr. Brey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Brey, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Brey, MD is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Brey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatotlogy Associates Psc2915 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 852-1645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brey?
My experience with Dr. Brey was probably the best I have ever had. Her knowledge and expertise was obvious in her questions and overall handling of my case. I felt at ease even though my diagnosis was not easy to hear. I'm so glad that Owensboro has a Doctor like Nichole Brey with her level of experience and precision combined with compassion that is needed in this line of medical work.
About Dr. Nicole Brey, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154471985
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brey works at
Dr. Brey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.