Dr. Boudreau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Boudreau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Boudreau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Boudreau works at
Locations
-
1
Smg Brookline Obgyn1180 Beacon St Ste 2C, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 232-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boudreau?
Before Dr. Boudreau I was quite scarred of going to the Doctor's. Her kindness and care has eliminated that and I no longer have the fear or anxiety of getting regular check-ups.
About Dr. Nicole Boudreau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275568305
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudreau works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.