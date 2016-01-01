See All Ophthalmologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bertram Love works at The Center for Innovative GYN Care in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Glaucoma Center
    129 Lubrano Dr Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 913-3740
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Optic Neuritis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bertram Love?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bertram Love to family and friends

Dr. Bertram Love's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bertram Love

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD.

About Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568416766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertram Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bertram Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bertram Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bertram Love works at The Center for Innovative GYN Care in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bertram Love’s profile.

Dr. Bertram Love has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertram Love.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertram Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertram Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.