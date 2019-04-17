See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Bergerson works at Child and Family Psychiatric Specialists LLC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Child and Family Psychiatric Specialists LLC
    9239 W Center Rd Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 505-9550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2019
    We have been seeing Dr. Bergerson for our 3 children for over 10 years. She is non-nonsense, but kind and understanding. She encourages youth to take an active role in their care. She does often run late, BUT this is because she takes the needed time with each patient. She never rushes a patient's appointment just to be on schedule.
    About Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003880832
    Education & Certifications

    • Creighton-University Of Nebraska Health Foundation
    • Creighton-University of Nebraska
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • Washington University In Saint Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergerson works at Child and Family Psychiatric Specialists LLC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Bergerson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

