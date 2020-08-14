Overview

Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Beharry works at Eye Tech Of Green in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.