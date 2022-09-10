Dr. Nicole Beeler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Beeler, DDS
Dr. Nicole Beeler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Avon, IN.
Prestwick Pointe Family Dental Care5250 E US Highway 36 Ste 160, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 932-3382
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So far, my entire experience with this office has been a breath of fresh air compared to my last dentist. The staff are all very pleasant and accommodating. Dr. Beeler is very down to earth and real. I love the kindness and thorough approach they all have for their professions.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1184029266
Dr. Beeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beeler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beeler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeler.
