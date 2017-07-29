See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Nicole Banh, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Banh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Banh works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chestnut Pediatrics
    7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 797-4400
  2. 2
    Childrens Health Center
    290 N Wayte Ln # 1300, Fresno, CA 93701 (559) 459-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clovis Community Medical Center
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2017
    Dr Banh is excellent. She spends a lot of time with us and makes sure she's answered all of our questions. Very warm and kind. The practice has one front desk employee with a rude personality. She seems annoyed answering the phone and if you have any questions.
    Fresno, CA — Jul 29, 2017
    About Dr. Nicole Banh, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1982808846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    UC San Francisco-Fresno
    Residency
    Medical Education
    DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    UC Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Banh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Banh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

