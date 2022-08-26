Overview

Dr. Nicole Bairossi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons



Dr. Bairossi works at HCA Florida Citrus Surgical Specialists in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.