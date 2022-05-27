Dr. Nicole Armstrong Demoraes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong Demoraes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Armstrong Demoraes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Armstrong Demoraes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Locations
-
1
First Choice Pediatrics Alafaya1561 S Alafaya Trl Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
2
First Choice Pediatrics Winter Garden Location1327 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My child has a lot of unusual medical situations for a teenager. There are some rare genetic issues, as well as some chronic invisible conditions. Dr. Armstrong has always listened to him as a person, took what he said seriously, and helped us find some answers. She also keeps a very accepting office and fosters and environment where the changing of my childs pronouns was not only accepted, but consistently followed and supported.
About Dr. Nicole Armstrong Demoraes, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1326467770
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong Demoraes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong Demoraes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong Demoraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong Demoraes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong Demoraes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong Demoraes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong Demoraes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.