Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (954) 869-1084Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1076Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My son saw Dr. Akar for a visit for allergies last month and she was wonderful. Quiet, soft spoken, was not rushing anything and was so patient ,and explain all I need to know . She was awesome.
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Children's National Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
