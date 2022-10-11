See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Akar-Ghibril works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-1084
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-1076
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome-Related Nephropathy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2022
    My son saw Dr. Akar for a visit for allergies last month and she was wonderful. Quiet, soft spoken, was not rushing anything and was so patient ,and explain all I need to know . She was awesome.
    Olivia — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063770865
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Children's National Medical Center
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

