Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph.

Dr. Zouain works at West Florida Radiation Therapy in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Florida Radiation Oncology
    2560 Enterprise Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 796-5354
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    During my nine weeks of treatment, Dr. Zouain was present through the entire process. Including a weekly meeting to discuss my treatments and progress. He has an amazing staff.
    — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1861413106
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Montreal
    • Staten Island University Hospital - South
    • Staten Island University Hospital - South
    • Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zouain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zouain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zouain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zouain works at West Florida Radiation Therapy in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zouain’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zouain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zouain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zouain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zouain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

