Overview

Dr. Nicolas Zea, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Zea works at Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Austin, TX and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.