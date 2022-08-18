Overview

Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University School Of Med



Dr. Xydas works at Xydas Women's Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.